A new school textbook titled "The Russian Army in Defence of the Fatherland" has stirred controversy as western media outlets suggest it distorts historical facts regarding the war against Ukraine and actively promotes military service among high school students.

This textbook, crafted for the subject "Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland," is set to replace the existing "Fundamentals of Safe Living" curriculum in Russia and occupied territories in Ukraine.

Produced by prominent figures associated with the Russian defence ministry and Kremlin newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the 368-page textbook glorifies Russian military exploits from the 13th century to the present day.

The textbook lauds Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and celebrates past victories, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which it terms as the "reunification of Crimea with Russia."

"When there was a coup d'état in Kyiv in 2014, the new government initiated a crackdown on everything Russian," the book read adding, "Russian books were burned, monuments were destroyed, Russian songs and the Russian language itself were banned... 'Russian blood' cocktails were served in restaurants."

Moreover, it labels Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation". Critics have reportedly denounced the textbook as a fabrication of misinformation and lies. The book also contains other information such as the situation in Mariupol, a city ravaged by Russian bombing.

The textbook also portrayed Russia as a protector of civilians while demonising Ukraine. As per reports, the book downplayed Russia's destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian casualties.

Moreover, the textbook strategically targets over-18s, urging them to enlist in the army by highlighting benefits such as free medical care, attractive salaries, and insurance.

The text also said that "Russia fights with integrity", "Ukraine frequently targets civilian infrastructure", and Mariupol was destroyed during fight with "Nazis" as well as "foreign mercenaries".

It also stated that "it was Ukraine and Nato who planned to start the war" and "a huge number of Ukrainian troops and armoured vehicles were concentrated at the borders".

Concerns are mounting that textbook dissemination may fuel further recruitment among youth. Since the onset of the war, reports suggest that there is a crackdown on free press in Russia. Dissidents, journalists, and individuals voicing opposition against Putin's regime from within the nation have been forcefully silenced.

Following the commencement of the war in 2022, a law criminalising the dissemination of "fake" information regarding the invasion was swiftly enacted. Thousands of individuals were also reportedly apprehended for participating in protests against the Ukraine war.

