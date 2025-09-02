/Putin meets Xi in Beijing, declares Russia-China ties at 'unprecedented level'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Sep 2) told Chinese President Xi Jinping that relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached an "unprecedented level," as the two met in Beijing on the eve of a massive military parade. Dozens of world leaders, including North Korea's Kim Jong Un, are gathering in the Chinese capital for Wednesday's event, which will showcase Beijing's military strength and mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

What did Putin say?

In his remarks on a pooled live feed, Putin said, "Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level". He added that the partnership had endured through past conflicts: "We were always together then, and we remain together now."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

China and Russia's shared criticism of the West

This meeting comes a day after the SCO Summit wrapped, where Xi accused "certain countries" of bullying behaviour, a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and its President Donald Trump. Also at the SCO summit, Putin defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and placed the blame on Western governments.

Xi echoes Putin's statement on Russia-China ties

Echoing Putin's statement, Xi on Tuesday said, "China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes". He added that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow to push for what he called a "more just and reasonable global governance system".

The two global powers declared a "no limits partnership" in early 2022, just before Russia launched its assault on Ukraine. Their closer military and economic ties since then have worried Western capitals, reports AFP.