/'Coalition of the Willing': Macron gathers world leaders to slam Russia over Ukraine war. Will Trump attend?

France on Thursday (Sep 4) will host a meeting with 'the Coalition of the Willing,' a group of around 30 countries to discuss future security guarantees for Ukraine and to condemn Russia's continued refusal to engage in peace talks. Announcing the upcoming meeting on X, President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the nations', "Unity and determination in our support for Ukraine, and an unwavering will for peace". The French presidency said the session follows US-European consultations in Washington earlier this month. "Following the meeting held between Europeans and Americans in Washington on August 18, the heads of state and government will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine conducted in recent weeks and will take stock of the consequences of Russia's persistent refusal to make peace," Macron's office said in a statement on Monday (Sep 1).

A review of Russia's anti-peace stance

In his post, Macron said that the leaders will review progress on plans to support Kyiv once a peace deal is reached, while also assessing the impact of Russia's resistance to negotiations.

"Together with our partners, and in coordination with NATO, we will work to define robust security guarantees for Ukraine. These are a necessary prerequisite to move credibly towards peace."

"We will also review Russia’s stance, as it persists in its war of aggression and continues to reject peace."

Thursday's meeting will focus on recent military planning and highlight the lack of progress since Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in August. Diplomats noted there has still been no direct contact between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is the 'Coalition of the Willing'?

The so-called "coalition of the willing" was launched by France and Britain in February. It has been working on military options to help deter Russia from future aggression against Ukraine once a truce takes hold.

However, those talks have slowed in recent months, with several governments arguing that any European contribution would require US backing. So far, Washington has given no firm commitments under President Donald Trump.

The coalition includes EU states, as well as Turkey, Canada and Australia.

Will Zelensky and Trump attend the meeting?

According to reports, while his office has yet to confirm his presence, Zelensky is expected in Paris for the talks; most of the other leaders will join online.

Citing sources, AFP reports that Trump is not expected to attend the meeting. However, Reuters reports that Washington will be briefed afterwards.