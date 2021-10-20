Probability of war with China within one year very low: Taiwan security official

A Taiwanese security official has told the country's parliamentary committee that the "probability of war" with China over the next one year is "very low".

The comments were made by Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming. The top security official however added that "contingent events" needed to be looked at closely.

Also Read: US, Canada colluded to provoke trouble, says China

"In the next one year, two years, or three years, during President Tsai's term, I think there won't be a problem," Ming added.

President Tsai had declared that Taiwan won't bow to China amid repeated incursions by Chinese jets into Taiwan's airspace this month.

Also Read: Satellite images show China has upgraded military bases facing Taiwan

Taiwan's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng had said earlier that China could invade the country in 2025 as the Chinese Air Force repeatedly entered the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

China had sent a record number of 56 warplanes to Taiwan recently as tensions escalated between the two countries.

Also Read: Chinese military conducts beach landing drills near Taiwan

The Chinese army has been conducting drills close to Taiwan amid tensions. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province which it has threatened to take by force if necessary.

The Chinese government described its military activity as "just" even as the US said it its commitment towards Taiwan was "rock solid".

(With inputs from Agencies)