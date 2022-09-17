Prince William and Harry to hold vigil by late queen's coffin

Brothers Prince Williams and Prince Harry will be together when mounting a silent vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday.

Reportedly, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, will stand at the head of the coffin while Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will stand at its foot for the 15-minute vigil. Both will be in uniform while the other grandchildren will be wearing morning coats and dark formal dresses, adorned with decorations.

Both brothers standing in close proximity had become a rare phenomenon up until the departure of their grandmother. However, ever since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the brothers have kept aside the animosity and tried to present a singular front, at least in the public eye.

However, the odd flare-up is still there. As reported by WION, Prince Harry was reportedly barred from wearing his military uniform at the Queen's vigil, primarily because when he quit royal life in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, he was stripped of the right.

Read more: Prince Harry receives authorisation to wear military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's vigil

However, after the controversy snowballed, Prince Harry received authorisation to wear the military uniform from King Charles III.

While one controversy died down, another sprouted up earlier today. According to media reports, while Harry will be present at the vigil today, he, alongside his wife has been barred from tomorrow's ceremony when state heads of foreign nations will be coming to pay their respects to the Queen.

World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron amongst others hundreds of heads of state will be gathering in London on the eve of the Queen's funeral, scheduled to take place on Monday at the Windsor Chapel where she will be buried.

The report further mentioned that the couple was apparently baffled after hearing about the decision as royal officials insisted that they do not attend the event.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle uninvited from a pre-funeral function: Report

It is pertinent to note that Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been kept at Westminster Hall since Wednesday for the public to pay their respects.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: