Prince Harry and Meghan Markle uninvited from a pre-funeral function: Report

Just when a thaw appeared in the relationship between the top Royals and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Telegraph report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been uninvited from Queen Elizabeth II's pre-funeral functions.

Reportedly, earlier this week, the couple received invitations to a grand pre-funeral event hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla for the world leaders. However, according to the report, they have been informed that the event is only for working royals.

The report further mentioned that the couple was apparently baffled after hearing about the decision as royal officials insisted that they do not attend the event.

It is pertinent to note that Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been kept at Westminster Hall since Wednesday for the public to pay their respects.

World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron amongst others hundreds of heads of state will be gathering in London on the eve of the Queen's funeral, scheduled to take place on Monday at the Windsor Chapel where she will be buried.

This is not the first time in the aftermath of the Queen's demise that Prince Harry has been cast aside by the top Royals.

As reported by WION, Prince Harry was reportedly barred from wearing his military uniform at the Queen's vigil, primarily because when he quit royal life in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, he was stripped of the right.

However, after the controversy snowballed, Prince Harry received authorisation to wear the military uniform from King Charles III.

