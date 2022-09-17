Prince Harry receives authorisation to wear military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's vigil

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew received authorisation to wear the military uniform from King Charles III during the vigils of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of two vigils for the late monarch, a Kensington Palace source told the Telegraph “At the king’s request, they will both be in uniform.”

Harry, who is the second son of King Charles III, was previously barred from wearing his military uniform when he quit royal life in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex had served 10 years in the British army during which he went on two tours to Afghanistan and established the Invictus Games.

According to Page Six, “Prince Harry was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honouring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige.”

A 15-minute vigil will be held by the eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest reigning monarch, at their grandmother’s coffin at Westminster Hall on September 17.

While Prince Harry will stand at the foot of the coffin, the Prince of Wales will stand at its head and will be flanked by Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, the children of Queen Elizabeth's II daughter Princess Anne.

Granting a special dispensation to Prince Andrew, Charles III allowed him to wear his military uniform to the vigil.

Due to a scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and sex assault allegations, Prince Andrew was stripped of most of his titles and removed from royal duties.

