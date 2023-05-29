'Prevent misuse of democratic freedoms': S Jaishankar to UK minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, May 29, during his conversation with the visiting British Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad asked to ensure the security of India’s diplomatic missions in the UK and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms.

The vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London in March by pro-Khalistan supporters led to Jaishankar raising the issue during his meeting with Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. Prevent misuse of democratic freedom: Jaishankar Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted about his conversation with Lord Ahmad and shared the issues he raised during his discussions with him.

“Met with UK MOS Lord Tariq Ahmad today in New Delhi… Underlined the obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and prevent misuse of democratic freedoms,” Jaishankar wrote on his official Twitter handle. Attack on the Indian High Commission A pro-Khalistani supporter vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag of India while holding protests outside the High Commission complex on March 19. The incident took place a day after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

After a meeting with representatives from Britain, the Union Home Ministry handed over the probe in the case of an attack on the Indian High Commission in London to the National Investigation Agency in April this year. G20, FTA and Indo-Pacific Jaishankar said he also discussed a broad range of issues ranging from the Free Trade Agreement and South Asia to Indo-Pacific and G20 with Lord Ahmad. FTA negotiations India and the UK have had nine rounds of negotiations over the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year, with a goal towards a comprehensive pact that is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trading relationship worth an estimated GBP 34 billion in 2022.

Recently, Britain’s Chief Negotiator for the FTA Harjinder Kang was appointed the country’s new Trade Commissioner to South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India based in Mumbai.

According to UK government statistics, India was the UK’s 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, accounting for 2.1 per cent of total UK trade.