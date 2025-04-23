US President Donald Trump will visit the Middle East next month on a three-country tour, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

The White House confirmed that President Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on a trip starting on May 13.

“He will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 until May 16,” Leavitt told a White House press briefing.

Advertisment

“He will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on May 13 until May 16,” she said. She did not list Israel among the countries Trump will visit.

Also read: Terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, 27 killed, several injured; PM Modi says perpetrators ‘will not be spared’

Leavitt added that Trump will travel to Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral over the weekend, departing on Friday and returning on Saturday, which will be the first foreign trip of his second presidency.

Advertisment

Earlier, in March, Trump said his trip to Saudi Arabia would be to seal an agreement to invest upwards of $1 trillion in the US economy, including purchases of military equipment.

He suggested similar agreements would be signed in Qatar and the UAE

Also Read | IMF slashes global growth forecast citing tariff war, lowers India’s FY26 outlook to 6.2%

“Tremendous jobs will be created in those two or three days,” Trump said. The president did not elaborate on the specifics of the deals.

Advertisment

Other topics likely to be discussed include Russia's three-year-old war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza, one source said.

"I have a very good relationship with the Middle East. It could be next month, maybe a little bit later," he told reporters at the White House earlier this month, responding to a request to comment on an Axios article that said Trump planned to make a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | 'Most popular leader': JD Vance praises PM Modi, says 'President Trump wants India to grow