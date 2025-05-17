Published: May 17, 2025, 13:45 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 13:45 IST

A pregnant woman declared brain dead after a medical emergency three months ago is being kept alive by doctors to abide by Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law, say her family members, who are distraught by her condition.

Three months have passed, and the woman could be kept in that state for months beyond.

The plan is to keep her alive until the baby can safely survive on its own, most likely at 32 weeks.

With her due date still more than three months away, it could be one of the longest such pregnancies.

The case is the latest fallout of abortion bans introduced in some states since the US Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v Wade ruling in 2022.



Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old mother and nurse, was declared brain dead—implying that she is legally dead—in February, said her mother, April Newkirk.

Newkirk said her daughter had intense headaches more than three months ago and went to Northside hospital in Atlanta, where she received medication and was released. The next morning, when her boyfriend woke up, he found her gasping for air and called 911. The Emory University hospital concluded that she had blood clots in her brain, and she was declared brain dead.

Newkirk said Smith was now 21 weeks pregnant and has been on a ventilator since February, as removing breathing tubes and other life-saving devices would probably kill the foetus also.

The family says Emory doctors have told them they are not allowed to stop or remove the devices that are keeping her breathing because state law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the foetus, which is mostly around six weeks into pregnancy.