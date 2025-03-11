The Vatican on Monday (Mar 10) gave a positive update on Pope Francis's health, saying the condition of the 88-year-old is improving and doctors no longer fear for his life. The Vatican indicated the Pope could even leave the hospital within days.

Pope is currently being treated in Rome's Gemelli Hospital. He was in critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs.

But it seems his health condition has improved, as per the Vatican. It added, "The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable."

During his course of treatment at the hospital, Pope experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm that caused an episode of vomiting, which led to him inhaling some and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition. It's been 10 days since then.

The Vatican, in the latest update, said that the improvements recorded in previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical findings, as well as by the Pope’s good response to pharmacological therapy.

"For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to lift their guarded prognosis. However, given the complexity of the Pope's clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalization, it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for a period of time," the statement added.

What did Pope do at the hospital?

The official statement mentioned that the Holy Father was able to follow the Spiritual Exercises via a video link with the Paul VI Hall; he then received the Eucharist and went to the chapel of his private apartment for a moment of prayer.

"In the afternoon, he again joined the Curia's Spiritual Exercises, following them via video link. Throughout the day, he alternated between prayer and rest," the statement added.

The Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, delivers the third reflection for the 2025 Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia, which is focused on the theme: "The first death".

(With inputs from agencies)