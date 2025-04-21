Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement on Monday (April 21). His death comes after a 12-year papacy.

On Sunday, Pope Francis appeared in front of a crowd of more than 35,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square by appearing in the popemobile. It was his most public outing since recovering from a serious bout of double pneumonia.

“Brothers and sisters, happy Easter!” he said.

Now, after the pope's death, the question arises Who will be the next pope, and how will he be chosen? Well, it's not known yet who will succeed him, but here's how the next pope will be chosen.

Since when Pope Francis is pope?

Pope Francis has been the pope since 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

How a new pope is chosen?

A new pope is chosen when the incumbent dies or resigns. In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first ever pope to resign in around 600 years.

As per the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, "governance of the Catholic Church passes to the College of Cardinals. Cardinals are bishops and Vatican officials from all over the world, personally chosen by the pope".

A papal election is held in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City - the occasion is called a conclave. From past 70 years, the pope has been picked from the College of Cardinals.

"The cardinals vote by secret ballot, processing one by one up to Michelangelo's fresco of the Last Judgment, saying a prayer and dropping the twice-folded ballot in a large chalice," the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops further said.

"The result of each ballot [is] counted aloud and recorded by three cardinals designated as recorders. If no one receives the necessary two-thirds of the vote, the ballots are burned in a stove near the chapel with a mixture of chemicals to produce black smoke," it added.

Until a cardinal receives 2/3 of the total votes, the process keeps repeating. After the process is complete, white smoke will rise from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. It is an indication that the cardinals have elected a new pope.

(With inputs from agencies)