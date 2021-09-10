Poorest countries fear not reaching for UK climate summit

The world's poorest countries have said that they are worried about getting to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Twenty are on the UK's Covid red list, which means hotel quarantine for arrivals. They say the fortnight-long talks may involve being away for seven weeks as they will also have to isolate themselves on return.

Also, the countries have warned that the flights from Pacific islands have virtually stopped and that some transit hubs are refusing non-residents.

The warning comes from the group made up of the world's 46 poorest countries which are on the United Nations' list of least developed countries.

The 20 countries that are also on the UK's foreign red travel list include Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Nepal.

The chairman of the LDC group, Bhutan's Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi, said, "It's our people who are hardest hit by this ever worsening crisis. They must be well represented in the climate talks".

He added, "The world cannot risk unambitious and unfair decisions being taken at COP26, there is far too much at stake."