Policeman involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting says it was 'not about race'

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, a Louisville police officer who was involved in the controversial shooting of the African-American healthcare worker Breonna Taylor has claimed that the shooting had "nothing to do with race."

Speaking to the media for the first time since the shooting, Mattingly denied the accusations of the raid and shooting being racially-motivated. "This is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that," he said in an interview with the ABC news and the Louisville Courier Journal.

He has been accused of raiding Taylor's house in the guise of a narcotics investigation. The officers claimed that they were executing a late-night 'no-knock' raid. Mattingly said he was shot at by Taylor's boyfriend, after which the police opened fire which resulted in Taylor's death.

The police officers were accused of shooting Taylor due to her race. However, Mattingly has now declined these accusations. "It's not Ahmaud Arbery. It's nothing like it. These are two totally different types of incidences," he said.

There were several nation-wide protests that took place after the news broke out, especially after the death of George Floyd.

These policemen have since then been blamed and subjected to several critical comments for being 'racists'. Talking about the same, he said, "It's been excruciating," Mattingly said.

"When you have the truth right there in your hands and everything else is getting crammed around you, it's frustrating," he continued.

None of the police officers have been charged with the death of Breonna Taylor, and the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron faced a lot of criticism for that.

"It's not a race thing like people wanna try to make it to be. It's not. This is a point where we were doing our job, we gave too much time when we go in, I get shot, we returned fire," Mattingly said in the interview.

"This is not us going, hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It's nothing like that." he added.