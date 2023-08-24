Police raid home of ex-Brazil president's youngest son in money laundering probe

The Brazilian police on Thursday (August 24) raided the home of former president Jair Bolsonaro's youngest son Renan in connection with a money-laundering investigation. Renan, 25, works as a staffer for a federal senator from Santa Catarina. In a statement, his lawyer Admar Gonzaga said that the 25-year-old's home in Balneario Camboriu was searched by the police, and a cell phone, hard drive, and notebooks were seized.

Gonzaga said that Renan was surprised by the raid, adding "He was not taken for questioning or subject to any other measures." Citing local media reports, the news agency AFP reported that raids also targeted Renan's shooting instructor, Maciel Carvalho, who is the main suspect in the investigation.

Raids were also carried out in Brasilia. AFP reported that authorities were probing allegations of larceny, forgery, tax evasion, and money laundering in connection with suspected "ghost" companies.

Renan faced police probe in 2021

In 2021, Renan faced a police investigation and was questioned over alleged bribes by business executives seeking government contracts. Jair Bolsonaro's other three sons have also faced legal headaches.

Bolsonaro himself faces investigations over the alleged embezzlement of luxury jewelry and other expensive official gifts from foreign governments during his presidency as well as riots by supporters who refused to accept his 2022 election defeat to successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On August 19, police probed Bolsonaro's personal finances and communications. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized investigators to access confidential phone and bank records of Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle said, "Why break my banking and tax secrecy? Just ask me. It's becoming increasingly clear that this political persecution ... is aimed at tarnishing my family name and making me give up. They won't! I am at peace."

(With inputs from agencies)

