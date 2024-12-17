Islamabad, Pakistan

Militants shot a police officer guarding polio vaccinators in Pakistan on Monday, police said, the day after health workers launched a nationwide campaign against the resurgent disease.

Advertisment

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic and the vaccination teams frequently come under attack by militants targeting security forces.

"The attack resulted in the death of the police officer at the scene, while one polio worker was injured," a senior police official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

The police officer was travelling with two vaccinators when they were attacked by motorcyclists.

Advertisment

Also read | Wisconsin school shooting: Police identify 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow as suspect; 2nd grade kid made 911 call

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has long been a hive of militant activity, including by the Pakistani Taliban.

The polio campaign has been temporarily suspended in Shakar Khel, the village where the incident took place, but continues in other parts of the northwest province bordering Afghanistan.

Advertisment

Pakistan has seen a surge in polio cases this year, recording 63 this year compared with six in 2023.

On Monday, the Pakistan government launched a four-day campaign that will cover 143 districts across the country, with over 400,000 polio workers going door-to-door aiming to immunise more than 45 million children over the age of five.

Also read | Russian woman earlier held for stowing away to Paris now detained sneaking into Canada

"I appeal to all parents across Pakistan to fully cooperate with the campaign, vaccinate their children against polio to protect them from this disease permanently," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during the campaign launch, a day before the attack.

Polio can easily be prevented by the oral administration of a few drops of vaccine, but in parts of rural Pakistan health workers risk their lives to save others.

Scores of polio vaccination workers and their escorts have been killed over the years.

In September, dozens of Pakistani policemen who accompany medical teams on door-to-door campaigns went on strike after a string of militant attacks.

In the past, clerics falsely claimed that the vaccine contained pork or alcohol, declaring it forbidden for Muslims to consume.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.