Buffalo, US

A Russian woman earlier accused of stowing away on a flight from New York to Paris was arrested again while on her way to Canada, authorities confirmed on Monday (Dec 16). Following her Paris flight fiasco, she was held in Philadelphia and was ordered not to leave the area except for court proceedings or meetings with her lawyers. However, she allegedly cut off her GPS-monitoring ankle device and boarded a bus to Canada.

Advertisment

The New York Times reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Buffalo had arrested her again. The woman, named Svetlana Dali, is now scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Last month, Dali grabbed global headlines after managing to enter a Delta fight without a boarding pass. She was spotted at John F Kennedy International Airport on November 26. Later, it was revealed that she entered the aircraft “through a special lane for airline employees masked by a large Air Europa flight crew."

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement, “This is the only reported case of unauthorized access when over 18 million passengers were screened at TSA security checkpoints during the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever. No one has ever fully breached the TSA security screening process."

Advertisment

Also read: US Space Force to help India build semiconductor plant

According to a criminal complaint filed in that case, Delta employees failed to stop the woman as they were busy “helping ticketed passengers board”.

As the plane took off, Delta employees quickly realised Dali was on the plane. The plane crew notified French law enforcement and the woman was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport on November 27. She was flown back to New York on December 4 and was taken into custody.

Advertisment

Watch: USA News: Trump Team Wants Iron Dome Against Drones

She has been charged with obtaining transportation on an aircraft without consent or permission.

According to French authorities, Dali is a Russian national and has been living in the US on a green card.

(With inputs from agencies)