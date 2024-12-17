Wisconsin, United States

Wisconsin school shooting: Police in the US state of Wisconsin have released the name of the shooter in Monday's (Dec 16) gun incident at Abundant Life Christian School.

They have identified the shooter as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow. Earlier US reports had wrongly suggested that the suspect was a 17-year-old female student.

All we know about the shooter

Natalie Rupnow, who also went by the name Samantha, a 15-year-old female student at the private Christian school with about 400 pupils, opened fire on her classmates, before turning the handgun on herself.

Speaking at a press briefing, Shon Barnes, police chief in the state capital Madison, said, "The shooter has now been identified as (a) 15-year-old."

"She was a student at the school, and evidence suggests she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," he added.

He also revealed that, tragically, the shooting was reported by a young second-grade student before 11:00 am local time (1700 GMT).

Will the parents be charged?

Police Chief Barnes said that they were not looking to charge the parents in connection to the shooting "at this time" and that they have so far been cooperating with the investigation.

The United States in recent times has somewhat hardened its stance on shootings by minors, punishing parents for the carelessness leading to their children's heinous crimes.

Previously, in a similar case, in April 2024, Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the shooter of the November 2021 Oxford High School mass shooting, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their son's crimes. On 30 November 2021, Ethan, who was 15 years old at the time of the attack, went on a shooting spree at his school at Oxford High School in Michigan. He killed four of his classmates and injured seven others.

(With inputs from agencies)