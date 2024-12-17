Wisconsin, United States

In the US state of Wisconsin, a teenage student at a Madison private school opened fire on Monday (Dec 16), killing a student and a teacher. At least six others were wounded in the attack by the unidentified female student, who was later found dead.

Advertisment

What happened?

At Wisconsin's Abundant Life Christian School, about three hours into the school day, the shooter opened fire on her fellow students using a handgun.

Also read | 'Family annihilation': 16-year-old in New Mexico allegedly kills four, turns himself in

Advertisment

The private institution has some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade and is located in Wisconsin's capital, Madison.

While Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes declined to share the name, age, or gender of the shooter, US media reports citing sources identified the individual as a 17-year-old girl.

If true, this makes it a rare attack. According to a Reuters report citing studies, only about three per cent of mass shootings are carried out by females.

Advertisment

Two were killed in the attack, and at least six others injured. Of the injured, two students, as per Police Chief Barnes, were wounded with life-threatening injuries.

The other four - a teacher and three students - are expected to survive; two have been released from hospital.

Following the attack, the suspected shooter turned the gun on herself and was found dead when police entered the building. The motive of the attack is not yet known.

Barnes said that the suspected shooter's family was cooperating with the police investigation.

Also read | Trump does not have presidential immunity in hush money case, rules judge

"Enough is enough"

Underscoring the gravity of the US gun epidemic, the police chief told the press that some of the medical personnel responding to the Abundant Life Christian School shooting came directly from training for such an event.

"We have to come together to do everything we can to support our students, to prevent press conferences like these from happening again and again and again," he added.

US President Joe Biden also condemned the gun attack, describing it as "shocking and unconscionable" and said the tragic shooting underscored yet again the need for tighter gun laws in America.

"It is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal," he said in a statement.

"We need Congress to act. Now."

(With inputs from agencies)