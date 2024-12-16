New Mexico, United States

In New Mexico, a 16-year-old boy has been detained in what is believed to be a shocking and tragic case of "family annihilation."

Advertisment

Identified as Diego Leyva, the teenager in an intoxicated state is believed to have shot and killed four members of his family, including his younger brother aged 14.

What happened?

According to a Facebook post by the New Mexico police, the teen was arrested in New Mexico's Belén, a small city in Valencia county.

Advertisment

Before dawn on Saturday (Dec 14), the Valencia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 emergency call from the minor "who told the dispatcher he had killed his family".

Also read | Israel greenlights $11 million plan to 'double' Golan Heights population amid regional tensions

When deputies arrived at the location, the 16-year-old boy "walked out of the residence with his hands in the air," in an "extremely intoxicated" condition.

Advertisment

Police have identified the victims as Diego Leyva's parents, 42-year-old Leonardo Leyva, 35-year-old Adriana Bencomo, and his two siblings, 16-year-old Adrian Leyva and 14-year-old Alexander Leyva. All were found "deceased from suspected gunshot wounds. A handgun was located on the kitchen table," added the state police.

One of the victims is believed to have been a middle school student and another a local volunteer firefighter.

Valencia County Fire Department Chief Matt Propp, in a statement, said, "We have every reason to believe that one of the victims is a volunteer firefighter."

The suspect teen has been charged on the suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder. Diego was taken to the hospital for detoxification after his arrest. The murder motive is yet to be released.

Also read | Who is Han Duck-soo, South Korea's acting President that replaced Yoon?

America's gun epidemic

According to the Gun Violence Archive till Dec 15, 2024, across America, there have been at least 486 mass shootings. Furthermore, Saturday's shooting is the 29th mass murder this year—an incident with four or more murder victims.

The Guardian reports that while local communities typically treat such cases as isolated tragedies, a 2023 Indianapolis Star investigation found that such tragedies across the US occurred on average once every five days.

(With inputs from agencies)