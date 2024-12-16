Seoul, South Korea

On Saturday (Dec 14) with the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime minister Han Duck-soo took over as the acting presient of South Korea. A career technocrat with wide-ranging experience and reputation, Han faces a challenging task of keeping government functioning through its gravest political crisis in four decades.

Who is Han Duck-soo?

The current acting president of South Korea, Han Duck-soo boasts an illustrious career. According to Reuters, he has served for more than three decades under five different presidents — both conservative and liberal.

He has served in multiple high-profile roles, including as finance minister, trade minister, presidential secretary for policy coordination, prime minister, ambassador to the United States, ambassador to the OECD, and head of various think-tanks and organisations.

Han has a Harvard doctorate in economics and expertise in economy, trade and diplomacy, as well as a reputation for rationality.

He was appointed the country's prime minister by Yoon in 2022. This is his second term in the role, having previously served as prime minister in 2007-2008 under then president Roh Moo-hyun.

While appointing him, Yoon had said: "He has served in key posts in state affairs solely through recognition of his skills and expertise, unrelated to political factions".

"I think Han is the right candidate to carry out national affairs while overseeing and coordinating the cabinet, with a wealth of experience that encompasses public and private sectors."

How long will Han Duck-soo serve as acting president?

It is expected that Han Duck-soo will remain in his role for months, until the South Korean Constitutional Court decides Yoon's fate. If the court decides to remove Yoon, a presidential election must be held in 60 days, and Han will stay at the helm till the new president takes over.

However, the nation's main opposition Democratic Party has filed a complaint against Han. They want him to be included in the investigations for failing to block Yoon's attempt at martial law. If he also gets impeached, the finance minister is next in line among cabinet members to serve as acting president.

