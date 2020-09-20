Poisoned envelope addressed to White House intercepted weeks before US elections: Reports

An envelope addressed to the White House was stopped before it reached the heavily guarded area as it was intercepted that the envelope was laced with poison. The incident has happened weeks before the US elections.

Several local media reports claimed that the security services found ricin, a deadly poison, on the envelope on Saturday. The local media is sourcing a federal official on the matter.

"U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety," FBI source has been quoted in the local media.

While the vendetta behind the envelope is not entirely clear, it was revealed in the initial reports that the envelope came from Canada.

Whether or not the envelope was aimed at the US President Donald Trump is yet not clear.

The substance used is ricin which can be found naturally in castor beans, but has to be forcefully converted to poison. It can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure, even if it is used in the smallest dose. As of now, no known antidote exists.

The US Secret Service, US Postal Service and FBI are looking into the matter currently. There has been no comment by the US Secret Service and White House.