PM Modi says BRICS expansion is message to all global institutions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the new members of BRICS as he addressed a session on Thursday (August 24) during the summit which is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE will become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into force from January 1, 2024.

Modi said that the modernisation and expansion of the grouping is a message that all global institutions need to transform considering the changing times.

The Indian PM said in his remarks that the decision to expand the grouping will also further strengthen the belief of many countries in a multipolar world.

He said: "I am happy that our teams have together agreed on guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for expansion of BRICS. I am happy that many positive outcomes came out of three days' of deliberations."

PM Modi said he was confident that "we would be able to give new dynamism to BRICS by working with new member countries of the grouping" as referred to countries being admitted as new BRICS members.

He noted that India has had very deep and historic relations with all of them.

During the session, PM Modi said that in collaboration with African countries, India is working on joint manufacturing of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other vaccines.

He said: "I believe that BRICS and all the nations present here can help strengthen the multi-polar world."

