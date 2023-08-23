South African government refutes allegations of PM Modi snub amid BRICS summit

The South African Deputy President's Spokesperson, Vukani Mde, has vehemently dismissed a story published by the South African newspaper Daily Maverick concerning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Labeling the report as "fabricated", Mde categorically denied the claims that PM Modi was snubbed upon his arrival and went on to call the newspaper's narrative a "mystery" due to its seemingly baseless nature.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Mde refuted every element of the Daily Maverick's account, insisting that "none of it was true."

According to the newspaper's story, PM Modi had purportedly refused to disembark from his aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base, a purported action attributed to the South African government's decision to send only a cabinet minister for his official welcome.

Mde, while stating the factual position, gave details regarding welcome planned for PM Modi.

In an official statement, the Deputy President's spokesperson provided a detailed timeline of PM Modi's arrival, negating the idea of any snub.

Mde clarified that Deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile was fully aware of PM Modi's visit well ahead of time and was present at Waterkloof before the Indian Prime Minister's aircraft even touched down.

Mde backed up his statement by revealing that PM Modi's plane had communicated its imminent landing 30 minutes prior, giving ample time for Deputy President Mashatile to be in position.

The statement further addressed the allegation that Deputy President Mashatile's visit to Waterkloof was a last-minute effort to placate PM Modi's dissatisfaction.

Mde firmly denied this claim, asserting that Mashatile's schedule had been carefully managed, allowing him to receive PM Modi without any abrupt rearrangements. This aimed to debunk the notion that his presence was an attempt to "appease" anyone.

The spokesperson's condemnation of the Daily Maverick's report was unequivocal. Mde expressed his bewilderment at the newspaper's motives for "propagating such fabrications."

He lamented the attempt to "mislead" the public and condemned the actions in the "strongest possible terms."

The disputed Daily Maverick article had alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa had dispatched Deputy President Mashatile from the ongoing Union Buildings formalities, being held for another visiting leader, to hastily welcome PM Modi.

However, Mde clarified that the Deputy President's presence at Waterkloof was not a result of a sudden dispatch but rather a well-coordinated effort after his commitments at the Union Buildings had concluded.

As the BRICS summit continues, the South African government's swift denial underscores the strength of diplomatic relations between the nations involved.

