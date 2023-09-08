Philippines slams China for 'illegal, aggressive and destabilising' behaviour towards its boats

The Philippines on Friday (September 8) slammed China's coast guard and "maritime militia" for "illegal, aggressive and destabilising" behaviour towards its boats that allegedly interfered in another routine resupply mission to a remote military outpost in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines Coast Guard said that two Philippine Coast Guard vessels were encountered by four Chinese Coast Guard and four "militia" boats at the time when they were escorting supply boats to the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

Manila said that the vessels were able to successfully deliver the cargo, but the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said that the Chinese vessels had carried out "harassment, dangerous manoeuvres, and aggressive conduct" towards the Philippine boats.

Using the acronyms for the Chinese vessels, "The Task Force strongly deplores and condemns the continued illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing conduct of the CCG and the CMM within our nation's EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone)."

A conflict persists as China claims almost the entire waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

As mentioned in the reports by news agencies, the China Coast Guard spokesperson said in a statement that the Philippine boats of entering the waters around the reef "without obtaining permission from the Chinese government".

"The Chinese Coast Guard issued stern warnings, trailed their entire course, and effectively regulated the Philippine ships in accordance with the law. China... firmly opposes the illegal transportation of construction materials by the Philippines to the illegal grounded warship," the spokesperson said.

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

The Philippine Navy deliberately grounded the World War II-era BRP Sierra Madre on the shoal in 1999 to check China's advance in the waters. The troops stationed on the crumbling ship depend on regular deliveries for their survival.

(With inputs from agencies)

