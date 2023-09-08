Most Americans think Joe Biden, when VP, was involved in Hunter Biden's dealings: Survey

A CNN poll has revealed that majority of the Americans who responded think that President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine when he was vice-president under former US president Barack Obama.

A majority of 61 per cent of respondents opined that they thought Biden had at least some involvement in Hunter Biden's dealings. Forty-two per cent of respondents said that he acted illegally. Eighteen per cent observed that Biden's actions were unethical but not illegal.

Another thirty eight per cent of the respondents said that they didn't beileve Biden had any involvement in his son's dealings during his years as vice-president. One per cent believed Biden was involved but didn't do anything wrong.

CNN reported that 55 per cent said that Biden acted inappropriately about the investigation into Hunter Biden for potential criminal behaviour. Forty-four per cent said that he acted appropriately.

The poll was conducted before special counsel David Weiss' statement in a court filing on Wednesday that he plans to seek indictment against Hunter Biden about the gun charges by this month end.

Joe Biden has denied involvement with Hunter Biden's dealings. House Oversight Committee Republicans have not yet presented direct evidence that shows that president personally benefitted from any of the dealings.

CNN said that the response given by the respondents followed their party affiliation of leanings. Less than one-third Democrats believed that Biden was involved in his son's dealings or that his actions about the investigation were inappropriate.

Even among Democrat-leaning voters preferring a 2024 candidate other than Joe Biden, only 37 per cent believed he was involved in his son's dealings. Twenty-nine per cent found his actions about the investigation inappropriate.

In a broad contrast to this, the majority of the Republican respondents (76%) said that Biden acted illegally about Hunter Biden's dealings. And 90 per cent of the Republican respondents said that he behaved inappropriately regarding later investigation into Hunter Biden.

Among independents, most respondents said that Biden did have some involvement in his son's dealings during his years as vice-president. But less than 39 per cent said he acted illegally. About half of the independent respondents said that they felt Biden acted inappropriately when it came to investigation into Hunter Biden.

CNN said that the poll was conducted by SSRS between August 25 and 31. A random national sample of 1503 adults was drawn from a probability-based panel.

