'Joe Biden is going to be fine,' says US VP Harris dismissing all 'age concerns' ahead of 2024 elections

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has dismissed all questions and concerns about Biden's age.

During a television interview earlier this week, when asked if she is ready to take over the presidency, she told CBS News, "Yes, I am, if necessary. But Joe Biden is going to be fine."

She said although she is prepared to be the commander-in-chief, it won't be that necessary.

"Let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day. The work that under Joe Biden’s leadership our administration has accomplished is transformative. I think the American people most of all, want a leader who actually gets things done."

The president will be turning 81 this year in November. He would be 82 at the start of a prospective second-year term in January 2025.

Republican presidential candidates like Nikki Haley said that voting for Biden would end up as voting for Harris, who has some 40 per cent approval rating in polls compiled by politics website FiveThirtyEight.

Harris also dismissed criticism by Republicans who said electing her would be a risk.

"They feel the need to attack because they're scared that we will win based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I, and our administration has done."

Overlooking any signs of voter anxiety, Harris said she was confident that Democrats have what it takes to win in 2024. She reassured, "We will win reelection." "There’s too much at stake and the American people know it.”

However, despite her reassurance, some polls suggest that American voters would like to see younger candidates for the presidency. A CNN poll by SSRS published on Thursday revealed that three-quarters of Americans are seriously concerned that Biden's age might negatively affect his current level of physical and mental competence as well as his capability to serve another full term.

Others surveyed also questioned Biden’s ability to understand and address issues affecting future generations of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

