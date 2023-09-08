Trump may appeal to move Georgia criminal case from state to federal court

US former president Donald Trump is likely to appeal for moving the Georgia criminal case, in which he faced accusation of conspiring to overturn his loss in US election 2020, from state to federal court, stated his lawyer in a court filing on Thursday (September 7). The federal court is likely to be a more favourable place for Trump.



“President Trump hereby notifies the Court that he may seek removal of his prosecution to federal court,” said his lawyer Steven Sadow, in a brief court filing. “To be timely, his notice of removal must be filed within 30 days of his arraignment,” he added.



Many of the 18 co-defendants of Trump, which include his former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have submitted petitions for moving their cases to federal court since they were charged last month after an investigation, headed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Republican nomination's front-runner Trump, who will face President Joe Biden in the 2024 elections, has refuted any wrongdoings and pleaded not guilty, like the remaining defendants.



Trump, along with other defendants, was indicted on charges of pressurising the Georgia election officials unlawfully to overturn the election victory of Biden in the state.

Federal court more favourable for Trump

Federal court is likely to turn out more favourable for Trump because he is likely to get a diverse jury pool than in Fulton County, which is a Democratic stronghold. A federal trial will also allow Trump to argue about his immunity from prosecution for actions committed by him as part of his official duties as the then-president.



However, such a move will still include a trial prosecuted by Willis as per Georgia state law. It is likely that US District Judge Steve Jones will rule on the petitions for moving the case to the federal court in the weeks ahead.

The effort by Trump to shift his case can lead to legal complications which already threaten the lofty goal of the prosecution of trying all 19 defendants next month.



On Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee accepted a request submitted by former Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell to face trial on October 23, although he has not yet decided if other defendants will join them.



The petitions submitted by Meadows and others for moving their cases can also lead to a little shake-up if a judge decides to try all 19 defendants together in federal court.

