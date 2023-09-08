Trump's former advisor Peter Navarro found guilty of contempt of Congress

Former trade adviser of Donald Trump Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with the House select committee's subpoena, which has been carrying out the investigation into the US Capitol attack that took place on January 6, 2021.



Navarro is former US President Donald Trump's second ex-aide who is facing prosecution for his lack of co-operation with the committee. Last year, Steve Bannon was convicted on two contempt counts. The case of Bannon is currently on appeal.



During the closing arguments on Thursday (September 7), the jury was informed by the prosecutors that Navarro “made a choice” not to comply with a subpoena of February 2022. Justice Department attorney Elizabeth Aloi stated that the government only functions when people follow the rules and they should be held accountable if they don't.

“The subpoena – it is not hard to understand,” she stated, adding that Navarro knew “what he was required to do and when he was required to do it”. Navarro’s attorney Stanley Woodward argued that the subpoena was not simple and stated that it failed to specify where in the Capital complex the accused had to show up for his deposition.

Navarro's non-compliance was an accident or mistake?

He added that the prosecutors were not able to prove that Navarro was willful in failure to follow the subpoena, adding that his non-compliance with the testimony's demand was a result of an accident or mistake that was not established by the prosecutors.



“Do we know that his failure to comply beyond reasonable doubt wasn’t the result of accident, inadvertence or mistake?” he stated.



“Why didn’t the government present evidence to you about where Dr. Navarro was or what he was doing” on the day when the deposition was scheduled deposition,” asked Woodward to the jury. “Something stinks,” he added.



In response, Prosecutor John Crabb said, “Who cares where he was. What matters is where he wasn’t.” Repeatedly, Crabb referred to Navarro as “that man’ while pointing towards him and telling the jury, “that man thinks he is above the law.”

During the hearing, Navarro gave strong reactions as laughed, shook his head or threw up his hand. Eventually, Woodward jumped up and whispered something to his client after which the two quietly stood together for the remainder of the proceedings.



During the closing arguments, the jury was attentive and watched carefully as lawyers presented their final case. Across the room, Navarro stood directly with his hands clasped and intently looking at jurors.

Navarro, while speaking to the media after the verdict, said, “I said from the beginning this was going to the Supreme Court. I am willing to go to prison to settle this issue.”



