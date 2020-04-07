Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30

Coronavirus lockdown in Phillippines will continue till April 30. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday approved the extension of a lockdown and strict quarantine measures for Luzon island until April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Duterte had previously ordered strict quarantine measures for the entire island of Luzon - the biggest and most populous in the country with 57 million inhabitants, including the capital Manila - until April 12.

The Philippines has reported 3,660 COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths.

"We are inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30," Duterte said in a televised address on Monday night.

The government on Monday initiated monetary aid worth 8,000 pesos ($160) to 18 million families in a country where 16 per cent of its population is below the poverty line.

Several civil society groups had earlier urged the government to ease the lockdown and isolate only those areas which are the COVID-10 hotspots.

