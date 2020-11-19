Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine deliveries could begin before Christmas

BioNTech announced on Wednesday that its potential coronavirus vaccine can come before Christmas if it secures emergency US and European authorisation.

The final trial results of the vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech have shown that it has a success rate of 95 per cent with no serious side effects and is effective for people belonging to all age groups.

The US Food and Drug Administration could allow emergency-use by the middle of December, said BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin to news agency Reuters.

"If all goes well I could imagine that we gain approval in the second half of December and start deliveries before Christmas, but really only if all goes positively," Sahin said.

The success rate of the drug was far more than what regulators had regarded acceptable, that prompted experts to call it a significant achievement to end the pandemic.

Of the 170 participants who were infected with Covid-19 in Pfizer's trial of over 43,000 people, 162 had received a placebo and not the vaccine, implying the vaccine was 95 per cent effective.

Sahin said the drugmakers would apply for the emergency use of the vaccine on Friday.

An FDA advisory committee tentatively aims to meet on December 8-10 to discuss the drug, a source told Reuters, adding that dates could be changed.

