Final results show coronavirus vaccine 95% effective, says Pfizer

US pharma company Pfizer said today that its experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that it is "95 per cent effective".

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said: "The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic."

The company said that there were "no serious side effects" and it will apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) within a few days.

The company had said last week that preliminary results from the clinical trial had revealed that the vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective after the second dose. The vaccine is co-developed with Germany's BioNTech.