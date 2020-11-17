Pfizer to begin vaccine delivery programme in four US states

Pfizer Inc, after announcing that its vaccine is 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 has now launched its first delivery programme for vaccines in the United States.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage during transporting and administration - a challenge the company is attempting to tackle in this delivery programme.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, making its transportation expensive and sometimes logistically difficult, especially for delivery in far-off countries. Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be shipped and stored at -70 degree celsius, akin to the temperatures in Antarctica during winters. In standard refrigeration conditions, it may be stored for upto 5 days.

"We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other US states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs," Pfizer announced in a statement on Monday.

The company has picked Rhode Island, New Mexico, Texas, and Tennessee for the pilot programme. They took into account the size, diversity in population, infrastructure for immunisation, among many factors.

However, Pfizer added that the four states will not receive doses of vaccine before other states, and will not receive preferential treatment.

By the third week of November, the company will have more data on the effectiveness of the virus, when its late-stage trials end.

After this, the company will apply for emergency use authorisation.