Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and architect of the Kargil War

General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, the former President of Pakistan, passed away at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday (February 5) at the age of 79 following a prolonged illness. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan's consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, said "I can confirm that he passed away this morning." Pakistan's military expressed condolences on his death.

Musharraf, who became Pakistan's tenth president after a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the country.

Here are 10 things to know about him:

1. Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in New Delhi, India. He was four years old when his parents joined the mass exodus to the newly created state of Pakistan. Musharraf's father served in Pakistan's foreign ministry while his mother was a teacher.

2. Musharraf was 18 when he enlisted in the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), passing out as an army officer. He went on to lead an elite commando unit before rising to become the country's army chief in 1998. He led the Kargil infiltration that brought India and Pakistan to war in 1999.

3. Pervez Musharraf took power by ousting then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who tried to sack him for greenlighting the operation to invade Indian-held areas of Kashmir. During his early years in government, Musharraf was praised internationally for his reformist efforts, pushing through legislation to protect the rights of women and allowing private news channels to operate for the first time, Reuters reported.

4. Less than three years after the Kargil war, Musharraf, during a regional summit in 2002, shocked the world after he suddenly moved towards then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to shake hands and offered to talk peace.

5. Musharraf became one of the important allies of the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks. He allowed American security forces to operate armed drones from secret bases on Pakistani soil which killed thousands and ordered domestic troops into the country’s lawless tribal areas along the Afghanistan frontier. This helped legitimise Musharraf's rule overseas but also helped plunge Islamabad into a war against local extremist militant groups.

6. According to World Bank data, under Musharraf's rule, foreign investment in Pakistan flourished and saw annual economic growth of as much as 7.5%- which remains the highest level in nearly 30 years.

7. The later years of Musharraf's presidency were overshadowed, by his increasingly authoritarian rule. In 2006, Musharraf ordered military action that killed a tribal head from the province of Balochistan. In 2007, over 100 students who called for the imposition of Sharia law were killed after Musharraf shunned negotiations and ordered troops to storm a mosque in Islamabad. This led to the birth of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has since killed tens of thousands of civilians.

8. Also in 2007, opposition leader Benazir Bhutto was assassinated which led to nationwide violence. Reuters reported that Musharraf's efforts to strong-arm the judiciary led to protests and he postponed elections and declared a state of emergency in Pakistan.

9. In 2008, when Pakistan's first democratic elections in 11 years were held, Musharraf's party- Pakistan Muslim League (Q) lost and faced impeachment by parliament he resigned from the presidency and fled to London.

10. He came back to Pakistan in 2013 to run for a seat in Parliament but was immediately disqualified. He was allowed to leave for Dubai in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)



