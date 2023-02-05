Explosion at Pakistan’s Quetta leaves many injured, casualties feared

At least five people were injured after a bomb exploded in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters in Pakistan.

The city has been under strict security due to a cricket match being played there.

A rescue officer, Zeeshan Ahmed, told Dawn newspaper that the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

He said police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off.

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU — The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023 ×

There is no confirmation on the casualties and the nature of the blast is unclear at the moment. Police are yet to make a statement.

Sunday’s explosion comes days after a ghastly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines area took nearly 80 lives, mostly policemen.