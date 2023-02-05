ugc_banner

Explosion at Pakistan’s Quetta leaves many injured, casualties feared

Islamabad Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Story highlights

The city has been under strict security due to a cricket match being played there

At least five people were injured after a bomb exploded in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters in Pakistan.

A rescue officer, Zeeshan Ahmed, told Dawn newspaper that the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

He said police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off.

There is no confirmation on the casualties and the nature of the blast is unclear at the moment. Police are yet to make a statement.

Sunday’s explosion comes days after a ghastly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines area took nearly 80 lives, mostly policemen.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow

