Pak’s former prez and army chief Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai: Reports

Pakistan’s former president and army chief General (retired) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday morning at a hospital in Dubai, according to media reports.

The health of the 76-year-old, who was ill since 2019, had deteriorated recently after developing “heart- and blood pressure-related” complications.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

In 2013, the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government filed a treason case against the former president over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in 2007.

The former army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Musharraf became Pakistan’s first army chief to be charged with treason when he was indicted on March 31, 2014. He pleaded not guilty to five charges and dismissed them as being politically motivated.