People who have been vaccinated can meet other vaccinated people without masks: CDC

The new guidelines issued by the US Centres for Disease Control(CDS) and prevention say that people who have been fully vaccinated can safely meet other vaccinated people without wearing masks.

The CDC directives also said that fully vaccinated people can also visit unvaccinated, low-risk people from other households without masks but it cautioned fully vaccinated people that they should continue avoiding large crowds and continue to wear masks when interacting with people from multiple households.

"CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people in small gatherings indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. Remember, here we are talking about private settings where everyone is vaccinated. So what does this mean? If you and a friend or you and a family member are both vaccinated, you can have dinner together wearing masks without distancing. You can visit your grandparents if you have been vaccinated and they have been too," Rochelle Walensky, CDC director said.

The guidelines addressed how vaccinated people can safely resume some normal activities and contact with those outside their own households.

"CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing as long as the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease," Walensky added.

The recommendations come as about 31 million people or 9.4 per cent of the US population have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

According to reports, nearly 18 per cent of the US population, or 58.9 million adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from becoming ill but not necessarily from being infected.

Data on whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus to unprotected people is sparse. The CDC also maintained that there have been no changes made to its travel guidelines and that it recommended that people delay travel and stay at home.

However, some cities and states have already begun lifting pandemic restrictions against the advice of public health experts.