/Pentagon signs Boeing, RTX deals to boost missile interceptor production amid Iran war stockpile concerns

The Pentagon on Friday (August 14) announced framework agreements with Boeing and RTX to increase the production of components for SM-3 Block IIA and SM-3 Block IB munitions.

The agreements will help strengthen the production of critical ship-fired surface-to-air interceptors used by the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defence System, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The move comes amid reports that the United States has utilised most of its interceptors, including nearly 80% of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile interceptors during the war with Iran. A recent report, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, also said that around half of the US stockpile of Patriot missile interceptors had been used.

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Reports raise concerns over US missile defence stockpiles

CNN reported that senior US military commanders had warned that the Pentagon's stockpile of key missile defence systems had fallen to "dangerously low" levels following operations linked to the Iran conflict.

The report said concerns over the depletion of interceptors were among the factors that influenced US President Donald Trump to delay a planned large-scale strike against Iran over the weekend.

The White House rejected that claim, saying Trump's decision followed pressure from Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, rather than concerns about missile inventories.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also dismissed the CNN report as inaccurate. In a post on X on Tuesday, Hegseth wrote: "That banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you. We don't hate the Fake News media enough."

The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed figures on its current stockpiles of THAAD or Patriot interceptors.

Earlier, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated that the US had used about 65% of its Patriot interceptors between February and July. The think tank also estimated that the number of THAAD interceptors in US stockpiles was at least 38% lower than at the start of the conflict.