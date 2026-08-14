/Jemimah Rodrigues suffers injury blow, ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games

Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan due to a hamstring injury. The BCCI Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah Rodrigues’ replacement for the Asia Cup, which begins on Aug 28, while the Asian Games are scheduled for September.

Jemimah Rodrigues suffered the injury while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England, where she impressed with two Player of the Match awards in six games.

The BCCI did not reveal the exact grade of the injury but described it as a ‘high-grade’ tear.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England,” the board said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah’s replacement for the Asia Cup.”

Hamstring injuries are generally divided into three grades. A Grade 1 injury is a mild strain and usually takes around 1-3 weeks to recover from. Grade 2 involves a partial tear and can require 3-8 weeks, while Grade 3 is a severe or complete tear that may take several months to heal. The BCCI has not confirmed whether Jemimah will need surgery.

Jemimah remains an important player for India, even though T20 cricket is not considered her strongest format, but her ability to rotate the strike in the middle overs, along with her excellent fielding, will be missed on the expected Hong Kong pitches.