/'Very big honour': Shubman Gill on leading India in historic 600th Test

Captain Shubman Gill wants India to use their historic 600th Test as the beginning of a fresh push towards the World Test Championship (WTC) final and a series win in Sri Lanka will be important for India to remain in the race. The Men in Blue are currently fifth in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 48.15, while Sri Lanka are sixth with 41.67. Bangladesh are fourth on 58.33, meaning India have plenty of ground to cover with less than a year left before the WTC final.

Gill, who has now completed a year as India’s Test captain, said the team must start collecting the wins needed to stay in contention.

“I am comfortable in my role as captain now. Our goal is to stay in contention for a berth in World Test Championship final. We need to win six or seven Tests for that. So we want to make a beginning here,” Gill said on the eve of the first Test.

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A series win would improve India’s position in the WTC table. A 1-0 win, with the other Test ending in a draw, would give India 16 points and take their total to 68, raising their points percentage to 51.51.

A 2-0 series win would give them all 24 points, taking their tally to 76 from 11 Tests and their points percentage to 57.58.

The series is also a major milestone in India’s Test history, as Saturday’s opening game will be India’s 600th Test since their format debut against England at Lord’s in 1932.

For Gill, the chance to lead India in such an important match on Independence Day makes the occasion even more memorable.

“Leading my country in the 600th Test is a very big honour and doing so on Independence Day is an even bigger honour,” he said.

India also have some decisions to make regarding their batting order. Devdutt Padikkal is expected to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Sai Sudharsan, while Dhruv Jurel is likely to keep his place in the middle order despite a poor run of form in recent Tests.

Gill said the players need time to develop and prove themselves.

“Players are going to grow on their own. We need to give time to them, some players require a bit of time,” he said.

Gill also rejected reports of a communication gap between the team management and the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru regarding Sudharsan’s recovery.