/IND vs SL, 1st Test: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will resume their 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-match series against Sri Lanka. Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian side faces a tough challenge from the hosts, especially in conditions that are traditionally helpful to spin bowlers.

India’s weakness against spin is well known and Sri Lankan spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis will look to take advantage of it. The series is also important for India as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the WTC final after suffering a 2-0 series loss to South Africa at home.

As the crucial Test clash between India and Sri Lanka approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test: Match Details

When will the IND vs SL, 1st Test be played?

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The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will get underway from Saturday (15 Aug, 2026). The toss will take place at 9:30 am IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs SL, 1st Test?

The livestream of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be available on the SonLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar and Saransh Jain