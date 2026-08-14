/AUS vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Tanzid stars as Bangladesh dominate Australia

Bangladesh continued their strong performance in the opening Test against Australia as Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored a historic maiden century on Day 2 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. After bowling Australia out for 198 on Day 1, Bangladesh took advantage of the good batting conditions as Tanzid and Mominul Haque added 102 runs for the second wicket before Josh Hazlewood dismissed Mominul for 49.

Tanzid then reached his maiden Test century, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred in Australia. The 25-year-old made 101 off 188 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, before Nathan Lyon ended his innings.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also played an important innings, scoring 84, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 36. Australia found some relief late in the day as Shanto and Mushfiqur were dismissed with the second new ball.

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At stumps, Bangladesh were 351/6 after 110 overs, giving them a 153-run lead. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten on 32, while Hasan Mahmud was on 13.

Hasan had earlier played a key role on Day 1, taking a career-best 6/55 to help Bangladesh dismiss Australia for 198 in 53 overs. His figures are now the best by a Bangladesh bowler against Australia in Tests, surpassing Mohammad Rafique’s 5/62 at Fatullah in 2006.

During first innings, Australia struggled after Travis Head and Jake Weatherald put together 45 runs for the opening wicket. The hosts soon slipped to 74/4.

Steve Smith fought hard with a 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six, but Bangladesh’s bowlers maintained the pressure and restricted Australia’s batters from scoring freely.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed also reached a major milestone, becoming only the sixth Bangladesh bowler to complete 300 international wickets. He finished with figures of 2/55 and now has exactly 300 wickets from 204 matches, including 13 four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls.

