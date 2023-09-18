Pennsylvania: Police recapture 9 teens who escaped detention centre after riot

Nine teenage inmates who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Pennsylvania have been successfully apprehended by law enforcement authorities, media reports said. The escape occurred in the aftermath of a riot that erupted at the detention center, prompting a coordinated manhunt to bring the young offenders back into custody.

This incident is followed by the recent capture of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who had previously managed to escape from a nearby prison. A group of nine male inmates managed to break free from the juvenile detention facility, located in Robeson Township, Berks County, on Sunday (September 17).

The escape was triggered by a riot that occurred within the facility, temporarily destabilising the detention centre.

Although state and local law enforcement agencies eventually regained control of the detention center, a number of the juvenile offenders successfully fled the scene. Authorities have indicated that the escapees took advantage of the chaos by overpowering two female guards and absconding with their keys.

Swift arrest

All nine escapees, aged between 15 and 17, were nabbed within approximately two hours on Monday (September 18) morning.

David Beohm, a public information officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, said that four of the escapees were exhausted and "basically gave up" at 5:45 am, at a random residence on Oak Grove Road in Morgantown, Pennsylvania.

The homeowner promptly alerted the authorities.

Shortly thereafter, at 6:36 am, officials received reports of a stolen vehicle and trailer on Oak Grove Road, inside of which were the remaining five escapees.

Troopers initiated a pursuit, successfully apprehending four of the juveniles.

The fifth escapee briefly evaded capture by fleeing into a nearby field but was swiftly located by the police. All of the captured juveniles were taken into custody, displaying visible signs of fatigue, dirtiness, and some even missing footwear.

Legal action awaits

David Beohm has confirmed that all nine escapees will face charges related to their escape from the juvenile detention facility, in addition to any other crimes they may have committed during their time on the run. Berks County, where the detention centre is located, shares a border with Chester County, where the recent manhunt for and capture of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante unfolded.