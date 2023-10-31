Paris: Hijab-clad woman shot by police at metro station, condition critical

Paris police have shot and critically injured a hijab-clad woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday (Oct 31) morning, after commuters reported she was behaving in a threatening manner.

"Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons," a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the "fully-veiled" woman's behaviour at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to fire shots at her.

The fire service which provided immediate medical support said the bullet pierced through the woman's abdomen. She has now been moved to a nearby hospital and her condition is reportedly critical.

Broadcaster BFM TV and daily newspaper Le Parisien earlier cited police sources as saying the woman's behaviour was odd and insinuated a possible Islamist "terrorist" motivation.

She is also said to have shouted 'Allahu akbar' – Arabic for 'God is the Greatest', as reported by the Daily Mail.

The metro station was evacuated, reported Reuters.

(More information to follow)