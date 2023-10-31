Japan: Two injured in Toda hospital shooting, suspected gunman takes hostages

Late on Tuesday (Oct 31) in Japan, the police surrounded a post office where an unidentified gunman was holding an unknown number of individuals captive. Simultaneously, reports emerged of two people sustaining injuries in a potential shooting at a nearby hospital. The possible link between these two incidents remained uncertain. However, the suspect involved in the hospital occurrence reportedly fled on a motorcycle.

Television footage shows the post office suspect, thought to be in age group of 50 to 70, inside the building wearing a baseball cap, a white shirt under a dark coat, and seemingly carrying a gun fastened to a cord around his neck, reported AFP.

The local authorities of Warabi city reported, "At approximately 2:15 pm today (0515 GMT), a person took hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun." They urged citizens in proximity to the scene to comply with police directives and evacuate as instructed.

Police reportedly negotiating

NTV, a local media outlet, stated that according to police sources, at least one woman in her 20s and another in her 30s were present within the post office. Negotiations between the police and the suspect were reportedly being conducted over the phone.

Previous reports from the Yomiuri daily suggested that roughly 10 post office employees might be inside the building, with the possibility that the suspect might be carrying kerosene.

Police advised around 300 nearby residents to evacuate, according to TBS, a broadcasting company.

In a separate incident earlier in the day in Toda, on the outskirts of Tokyo, an investigation was ongoing regarding a suspected shooting at a hospital.

Two people, purportedly a doctor and a patient, sustained minor injuries.

Violent crime remains infrequent in Japan due to stringent gun ownership regulations, contributing to the country having one of the lowest global murder rates.

Despite this, recent years have seen sporadic violent incidents, including gun-related attacks, gaining attention, such as the prior assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(With inputs from agencies)