Palestinian infant dies after treatment gets delayed by Israel's blockade in Gaza: Report

An infant reportedly died in Gaza after waiting for five months for Israel to allow her permission to leave the blockaded enclave for her medical treatment, reports said.

Human Rights groups blamed Israel’s blockade of Gaza for the death of Fatima al-Masri who was diagnosed with a hole in her heart. She died on Friday. Fatima was just 19 months old.

Also read | Israel Police on high alert after 5 killed in Tel Aviv shooting

According to Fatima’s father, she missed two sessions for treatment at Jerusalem’s al-Makassed hospital in December and February while the Israeli authority that handles Palestinian travel permits told her family that her case was “under review.”

Fatima’s case was taken up by a Palestinian NGO, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights after her father complained.

The NGO also said that the Israeli authority instead directed them to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee (PCAC) which coordinates with Israel.

Also read | Palestinian killed after stabbing two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem, police say

Palestinians often travel out of Gaza to receive treatment however they face a long wait for permits to travel.

Watch | Israel sees third deadly gun attack in a week, 5 killed outside Tel Aviv