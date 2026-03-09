/Pakistan shuts schools, colleges; introduces 4-day work week amid energy emergency

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (Mar 9) announced a series of austerity measures designed to save fuel amid a raging “energy emergency”, as oil prices surged to record levels following a serious escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran. The measures aim to cut fuel consumption by 30 per cent immediately and mandate a four-day work week for federal government offices, along with a work-from-home policy for both government and private organisations to save electricity and fuel.

The Pakistan government ordered the closure of schools across the country for two weeks starting March 16, while universities are required to hold classes online.

Sharif also announced a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowances for government departments and restrictions on the use of official vehicles for the next two months. The federal cabinet will forgo their salaries for the next two months, while parliamentarians will see a 25 per cent pay cut, and senior officials will contribute two days’ salaries to the government fund.

Islamabad has also enforced a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles, furniture, and air conditioners. Official dinners and Iftar parties funded by the government are also prohibited. In a televised address to the nation, Sharif said that due to the situation, the global price of oil had jumped to more than $100 per barrel. “If things keep progressing in this manner, then the prices will get out of hand,” he said.

“We are in a state of war-driven economic necessity. Every drop of fuel saved is a cent of foreign exchange preserved for the nation’s survival. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created a physical supply vacuum that we cannot ignore. Our monthly oil import bill is projected to surge to $600 million, and we must act now to stretch our existing 28-day reserves,” Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said in a press briefing.

The moves come after global oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel for the first time since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, marking more than a 50 per cent increase since the start of joint US-Israeli military strikes in Iran on February 28.

The strikes, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, targeted government buildings, military installations, and suspected nuclear facilities, while aiming to decapitate the highest levels of Iranian leadership. The strikes resulted in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the campaign.

In retaliation, Iran targeted US military bases and strategic locations across Gulf nations, including Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, leading to disruptions across the region. Moreover, Tehran has effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. In response, major producers such as Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE have been forced to cut production as their storage tanks reach capacity with limited export routes.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)