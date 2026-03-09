LOGIN
  'US-Israel-Iran war': How much warhead weight does the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone carry?

'US-Israel-Iran war’: How much warhead weight does the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone carry?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 23:46 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 23:46 IST

The Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, equipped with a 50 kilogramme high-explosive warhead, delivers significant destructive power across a range of up to 2,500 kilometres.

The 50 kilogramme payload
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The 50 kilogramme payload

The Shahed-136 carries a high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing approximately 50 kilogrammes in its nose section.

Designed for fragmentation
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Designed for fragmentation

The warhead is engineered to scatter metal fragments over a wide area, making it lethal against unarmoured vehicles and personnel.

Impact on critical infrastructure
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Impact on critical infrastructure

Despite its compact size, the 50 kilogramme warhead can cause severe structural damage to power grids and fuel storage tanks.

Comparison with Shahed-131
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Comparison with Shahed-131

The smaller Shahed-131 variant carries a significantly lighter warhead of about 15 kilogrammes, intended for shorter-range tactical missions.

High-energy explosive composition
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

High-energy explosive composition

Military analysts state the warhead typically uses RDX or similar high-energy explosives to maximise the blast radius upon impact.

Precision over payload size
6 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin/ Representative Image)

Precision over payload size

The drone trades a larger payload for long-range capability, relying on GPS guidance to hit exact coordinates with high accuracy.

Swarm tactic effectiveness
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Swarm tactic effectiveness

The 50 kilogramme payload is most effective when used in swarms, where multiple drones overwhelm air defences to ensure at least one strike.

