/Meet 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026

Discover the top 5 Indian batters who powered India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title. From Sanju Samson’s record-breaking 321 runs to Ishan Kishan’s X-factor knocks and Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, see the full stats and impact of India's champions.
Sanju Samson was the best Indian batter in the T29 World Cup 2026, amassing 321 runs in just five outings, including three successive fifties. Warming the benches for most of the tournament, Samson played his first game against Zimbabwe in the Super 8s. His match-winning knocks helped India win its third T20 World Cup title.
Ishan Kishan was the x-factor India needed from the beginning, and delivered massively in his role. Following spicy starts, including against Pakistan in Colombo, Kishan found form during the fag end of the tournament, smashing a quickfire fifty in the final against New Zealand and helping India stand tall.
The Indian captain was among the runs too in this triumphant campaign, whacking 242 runs in nine innings. Although a lean patch towards the end spoiled his numbers, his knock against the USA in India’s tournament opener set the tone for India’s historic campaign.
The most impactful of all Indian batters, Shivam Dube, is placed fourth on this list. Coming in and effortlessly hitting sixes and fours helped India post massive totals a few times in this tournament, and credit goes to Dube. His bowling, however, also came in handy for India on a few occasions.
The silent killer, Hardik Pandya, was also among the runs. His unmatched style of hitting keeps the opposition on their toes every time, and that’s what it did during the whole tournament. His exploits lower down the order saved India’s grace a few times.