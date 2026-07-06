/Pakistan's education crisis: 25 million children out of school, reveals CSA report

Two years after declaring a National Education Emergency, Pakistan continues to face a critical crisis with 25.1 to 26 million children out of school. A comparative policy review by the Civil Services Academy (CSA) reveals that the issue is no longer policy formulation but a failure of execution caused by weak governance, administrative fragmentation, inadequate financing, and deep provincial disparities. The report notes that public investment remains drastically low; for instance, Sindh and Balochistan spend 81% to 90% of their education budgets on salaries, leaving minimal funds for development. Renowned education economist Dr Faisal Bari of the Lahore University of Management Sciences highlights that overall education spending has dropped below 1% of GDP, far beneath the UN’s 4% benchmark.